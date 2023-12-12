General Staff: Largest Number Of Enemy Attacks Recorded In Avdiivka Sector In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 42 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Sieverne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy that keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy," the report says.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka and northwestern Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region.

Ukraine's air defenses down 9 out of 15 Shahed UAVs overnight Tuesday

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks in Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Pivnichne and Andriivka districts of Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, entrenching themselves within the achieved boundaries.

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarske sector.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the areas north of Pryiutne and west of Novopokrovka in Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict manpower and equipment losses on Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, conducting counter-battery combat and striking the enemy in the rear.

In the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched two strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces hits three enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, two ammunition depots, one command post, and one artillery unit.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 10 missile attacks, 18 air strikes, and 60 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In the past 24 hours, Russia again attacked Ukraine, using 15 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukraine's air defense forces and means destroyed nine combat UAVs.

In addition, Russian forces launched airstrikes on Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region.

More than 90 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.