One Killed, Four Injured As Russians Shell Kherson Region 125 Times On Monday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and another four were wounded as Russian forces shelled Kherson region 125 times on Monday, December 11.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In the past day, the enemy launched 125 attacks, firing 597 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. The enemy fired 43 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods, a hostel and an administrative building in Kherson city.

City administration shows consequences of enemy shelling ofcommunity

As a result of Russian aggression, one civilian was killed and another four were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 11, Russian forces shelled Kherson and its suburbs several times. An administrative building, a school, and houses were damaged. One person was killed and another four were injured.