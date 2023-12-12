Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 340,650

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 340,650 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 12, 2023, including 800 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,664 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 10,579 armored combat vehicles (+19), 8,073 artillery systems (+3), 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,163 unmanned aerial vehicles (+9), 1,596 cruise missiles (+10), 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,650 motor vehicles (+14), and 1,170 special equipment units (+2).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched two strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of Ukrainian missile forces hits three enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, two ammunition depots, one command post, and one artillery unit.