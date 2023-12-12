Rixos Hotels Egypt Set to Host Remarkable New Year’s Eve Celebrations

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Egypt: As you usher into a brand-new year, Rixos Hotels Egypt welcomes you to step into 2024 with an unparalleled week-long celebration featuring a lineup of engaging activities and world-renowned artists. The luxurious properties of Rixos Hotels Egypt promise you a celebration like no other and make your holiday truly remarkable.



Rixos Premium Seagate

Ring in 2024 at Rixos Premium Seagate with an extravagant New Year's Eve party and a week-long celebration. Don't miss out on the exhilarating performances of Inna, Gipsy Kings ft. Tonino Baliardo, Deniz Koyu on the 31st of December, Atomic Girls on the 4th of January, and let the Top Hit Band and Burak Yeter elevate your holiday spirits to the finest on the 6th of January.



Rixos Sharm El Sheikh

Immerse yourself in an ultimate New Year celebration at Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, featuring a week overflowing with iconic music, unrivaled entertainment, and a vibrant ambiance. Guests will be treated to extravagant evenings featuring Fly Project, Atomic Girls, and ADGRMS on the 31st of December, 2Elements and ADGRMS on the 2nd of January, Plastik Funk and ADGRMS on the 3rd of January, on the 4th of January dance the night away with 2Elements and Plastik Funk and to close of the celebration Inna and Deniz Koyu will keep you entertained on the 6th of January.



The Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, Mr. Erkan Yildirim, said, "At Rixos Hotels Egypt, we aim to curate moments that last for a lifetime. Our dedication lies in offering our guests nothing short of exceptional entertainment. As we approach this New Year celebration, we're committed to making it an unforgettable experience for our valued guests and their cherished loved ones."



Rixos Premium Magawish Suites and Villas

Nestled along the stunning Red Sea shores, Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas set the stage for an indulgent week-long New Year celebration. Embrace the vibrant atmosphere that promises to create lasting memories with the exciting performance by Faydee, Top Hit Band, and 2Elements on the 31st of December, and dance the night away on the 6th of January with the Gipsy Kings ft. Tonino Baliardo and Plastik Funk.



