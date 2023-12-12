First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Commemoration Day Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has made a post on the commemoration day of Great Leader
Heydar Aliyev on her official Instagram page.
The post says: "Heydar Aliyev. We remember, we love, we
commemorate with respect."
MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107575989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.