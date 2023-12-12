               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Commemoration Day Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev


12/12/2023 2:18:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the commemoration day of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev on her official Instagram page.

The post says: "Heydar Aliyev. We remember, we love, we commemorate with respect."

