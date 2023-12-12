Dubai Hosts Event On Azerbaijan's Hosting COP29 In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event on the occasion of Azerbaijan's hosting the 29th
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29) in 2024 has been held in the city of Dubai.
The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov,
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and
guests from other countries attended the event organized in the
Azerbaijani pavilion operating at COP28.
The event then featured a concert program comprising Azerbaijani
national music compositions by tarzan Shahriyar Imanov.
