               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dubai Hosts Event On Azerbaijan's Hosting COP29 In 2024


12/12/2023 2:18:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event on the occasion of Azerbaijan's hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in 2024 has been held in the city of Dubai.

The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and guests from other countries attended the event organized in the Azerbaijani pavilion operating at COP28.

The event then featured a concert program comprising Azerbaijani national music compositions by tarzan Shahriyar Imanov.

MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107575988

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search