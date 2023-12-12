Azerbaijani People Pay Tribute National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today Azerbaijan marks the 20th anniversary of the passing away
of Heydar Aliyev, architect and founder of the modern independent
Azerbaijan state, world-famous political figure, and national
leader of Azerbaijani people, Azernews reports.
Since the morning of December 12, representatives of the
Azerbaijani public came to the Alley of Honourable Burial, visited
the grave of the national leader, laid bouquets in front of his
grave, and prayed for his soul.
The visit is attended by intellectuals, public figures, civil
servants, youth, and ordinary citizens from different regions and
cities of Azerbaijan.
