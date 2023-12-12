Azerbaijani People Pay Tribute National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Today Azerbaijan marks the 20th anniversary of the passing away of Heydar Aliyev, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijan state, world-famous political figure, and national leader of Azerbaijani people, Azernews reports.

Since the morning of December 12, representatives of the Azerbaijani public came to the Alley of Honourable Burial, visited the grave of the national leader, laid bouquets in front of his grave, and prayed for his soul.

The visit is attended by intellectuals, public figures, civil servants, youth, and ordinary citizens from different regions and cities of Azerbaijan.