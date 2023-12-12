Lham Aliyev Chosen Candidate Of New Azerbaijan Party For Upcoming Early Presidential Election

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev will be the candidate of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in the upcoming early presidential elections, Tahir Budagov, YAP deputy chairman and head of the Central Administration, Azernews reports citing Trend .

