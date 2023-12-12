               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lham Aliyev Chosen Candidate Of New Azerbaijan Party For Upcoming Early Presidential Election


12/12/2023 2:18:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev will be the candidate of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in the upcoming early presidential elections, Tahir Budagov, YAP deputy chairman and head of the Central Administration, Azernews reports citing Trend .

MENAFN12122023000195011045ID1107575984

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search