Guterres Calls For Enhancing Int'l Efforts To Fight Corruption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on enhancing international cooperation to fight corruption.

Corruption does not only affect resources but also people's hopes, said Guterres in a video call at the opening of the 10th session of the UN Convention against Corruption, held in Atlanta city, in Georgia, US late Monday, until December 15.

The Secretary General noted that despite the progress made in the convention, corruption is still a big threat around the world.

On her part, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Ghada Waly said that fighting corruption is everyone's responsibility, calling on international organizations to unite against corruption.

The convention is a guideline for legal and institutional reforms in many countries, said Waly. Since approving the agreement, it saw an international commitment to it as 190 countries joined the convention, she added.

There are over 2,000 participants of governments and regional and international organizations taking part in the event, as well as corruption-fighting experts and NGOs representatives.

Kuwait is taking part in the conference, represented by a delegation from the Anti-Corruption Public Authority, headed by chairman Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim.

The event, held every two years, will discuss progress in implementing the convention's articles, international challenges, enabling women and allowing youth to take part in leadership for transparency in the future. (end)

