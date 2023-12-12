Chinese, Iranian Fms Discuss Gaza, Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian have discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and bilateral relations, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, Tuesday.

In their phone conversation late Monday, Wang said China's position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can be summarized as realizing a ceasefire and ending the conflict as soon as possible, ensuring humanitarian relief, and returning to the two-state solution, according to the report.

Amir Abdollahian said the Iranian side opposes the killing of women and children and advocates an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and opening humanitarian relief access strip.

The UN should play an important role in the future settlement of the Palestinian question, he said, adding that Iran is willing to maintain communication with regional countries to safeguard regional security. Iranian supports the Global Security Initiative proposed by China and expects China to be more committed to easing the situation in Gaza, and safeguarding regional peace, said the top Iranian diplomat.

"China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Arab and Islamic countries to gradually create conditions for returning to the two-state solution and continue to play a role in truly resolving the Palestinian question," Said Wang.

On bilateral ties, Wang said China is ready to work with Iran to implement consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

He said China would coordinate with Iran on international occasions, to safeguard the rights of the two countries and push forward a long-term development of China-Iran relations.

China supports Iran and Saudi Arabia in improving relations, promoting the unity of countries in the region, said Wang. Amir Abdollahian thanked China for its contribution to mediating the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying that Iran is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields and promote development of Iran-China relations. (end)

