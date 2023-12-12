Hotels Donate £1Million Of Breaks To Inspirational Volunteers

(MENAFN- Pressat) The hospitality industry has officially donated £1million worth of breaks to inspirational volunteers from charities, community groups, grass roots sports clubs and more through Room to Reward, a unique charity that utilises unsold hotel rooms to enable voluntary organisations to thank their Hidden Heroes.

Founded in 2015 by Nicolas Roach, owner of The Nici in Bournemouth, Room to Reward has delivered over 2000 breaks to volunteers nominated by more than 700 charities in more than 800 hotels across the U.K.

“£1million worth of breaks was the first milestone we set when Room to Reward started,” said Adam Terpening, the charity's Director.“Our progress was interrupted somewhat by the pandemic, but we are absolutely delighted to have reached this target and hugely grateful to all of our wonderful supporters who have made it happen.”

Nominated volunteers have enjoyed breaks in the likes of The Savoy, The Dorchester, Watergate Bay, The Torridon, The Lowry, Rockcliffe Hall, The Headland, Royal Lancaster, Farncombe Estate, The Grove of Narberth and with groups such as Harbour Hotels, Bespoke Hotels, Leonardo Hotels, Firmdale, Iconic Luxury Hotels, Legacy Hotels, Park Plaza, Cairn Group, St. Austell Brewery, Starboard Hotels, Clermont, Crerar Hotels and many, many more.

“The fantastic support of our hotel partners makes the rest of what we do possible,” said Mr. Terpening.“We are immensely grateful for every single property that has joined our journey. The way the industry has got behind us is just amazing.”

Nominations have come from organisations right across the voluntary sector. From major national charities like Samaritans, NSPCC, St. John Ambulance and Action for Children to local community groups providing befriending and companionship services or poverty relief.

“The majority of our services – delivering support, dignity and respect to veterans and their families – is carried out by over 6000 volunteers,” said Sir Andrew Gregory, Controller of SSAFA: The Armed Forces Charity.“One of the challenges we face is how we can show appreciation for their commitment, particularly in terms of the time that they give. We have found the partnership with Room to Reward to be inspirational.”

The simple donation of an unsold room has had a hugely significant impact on the sector. Paul volunteered with Dreamflight for 29 years, helping board 192 seriously ill and disabled children every year for a holiday of a lifetime trip to Orlando. His break took place at Christchurch Harbour Hotel & Spa in Dorset.“Absolutely fantastic, the whole thing was wonderful,” he said.“All I can say is that it's very humbling to be picked for something I've had the pleasure of doing for so many years. It's an honour and a privilege to volunteer, but these breaks are very important and special for people like myself.”

Room to Reward now works with almost 1000 hotels and aims to deliver £1million worth of breaks – approximately 2000 – every year.“To see the impact that a stay in a room that would otherwise go unused has is just amazing,” said Laura Sharpe, Director of Operations with Firmdale Hotels.“This is such an important and easy thing for hoteliers to be involved with.”

Robin Sheppard, President of Bespoke Hotels, agrees.“Room to Reward is a genius concept. Simple, effective, highly motivational and something that everyone should be taking note of and taking part in. Together, we can really make a difference to the lives of those who deserve our thanks and applause.”

Find out more about the hotels and voluntary organisations involved in delivering £1million worth of breaks and the volunteers who enjoyed a well-earned hotel stay here: .