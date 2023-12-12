Viewqwest Appoints Lee Mun Fai As Field Chief Technology Officer To Support Growing Managed Security Services

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Lee Mun Fai, Field Chief Technology Officer, ViewQwest

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2023 - ViewQwest, award-winning Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), announced the appointment of Lee Mun Fai as Field Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The move underscores ViewQwest's commitment to delivering innovative, fit-for-purpose solutions and maintaining service excellence amidst the rapid expansion of its Managed Security Services business and operations, and enterprise customer base across Asia.Headquartered in Singapore, the company continues to gain momentum with the increased adoption of its Managed Security Services solutions, particularly its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Managed Internet, Managed Firewall, and other Security-as-a-Service offerings. To support this growth, ViewQwest has made key regional talent hires in solutions design, project management, service delivery, and support. Furthermore, the company has strengthened its site and country-redundant service desks, ensuring round-the-clock proactive support and management of its customers network and security infrastructure and operations.Joining ViewQwest in July 2023, Mun Fai brings two decades of deep technical and network engineering leadership and experience from global organisations, including BGC Partners and Bloomberg. His tenure at these pioneering financial technology and business information companies known for their strategic investments in technology to drive competitive advantage, positions him as a key figure in ViewQwest's leadership team amidst the comprehensive organisational ramp-up.As Field CTO, Mun Fai leverages his technical and business excellence to guide ViewQwest's enterprise customers in fully optimizing the potential of the company's suite of managed network and security services to successfully implement their network and security transformation programs. Additionally, he assumes the role of key technical advisor, leading solutions development to support the consultative sales process, offering insights and recommendations to enterprise IT leaders, and steering large-scale project implementations to achieve outcomes leading to customer success.'We are delighted to have Mun Fai in the ViewQwest leadership team' said ViewQwest CEO Vignesa Moorthy. 'His technical expertise, coupled with a keen understanding of business needs having been on the customer side himself, has proven invaluable since he joined us in Q3 2023. He has strengthened our ability to serve customers across Asia in diverse industries with larger and more complex requirements. As a leader, he has also built a strong team within a short time, enabling a rapid ramp-up of our design and service delivery capabilities.'We are confident that Mun Fai's leadership will further augment our capabilities and contribute to greater achievements in the coming year' added Vignesa. 'Together with our COO and CMO Jurist Francisco-Gamban, and our CCO and Head of Enterprise and International Business Benjamin Tan, we look forward to helping more enterprises achieve their goals through our growing reach in the region'Hashtag: #ViewQwest

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is an award-winning Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider driven by a vision to make the world a better place, powered by a safer, better internet. Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 2001, it has expanded operations and market coverage in Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and other countries in North and Southeast Asia.

ViewQwest builds and manages high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces wherever they are needed. It is a trusted partner of global and regional multinational corporations (MNCs) and top companies across Asia, delivering fit-for-purpose connectivity and security to power their digital future.

ViewQwest also provides market-leading Residential and SME broadband connectivity and cybersecurity services in Singapore and Malaysia, and has been recognized as the 2023 Singapore Broadband Telecom Provider of the Year at the Asia Telecom Awards for its service innovation and excellence in network and security.

