Jay Dehmalo, Coach And Former Professional Boxer, Celebrates Thirty Years In The Boxing World

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Ohio, US, 12th December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Jay Dehmalo, a veteran of the boxing world who fought under the names Jay D'mallo and Jay Dimalo, is celebrating a remarkable career spanning over three decades as a boxing coach and trainer. Based at Title Boxing in Westlake, Ohio, Dehmalo's journey has been marked by a dedication to the sport and contributions that extend far beyond the confines of the ring. With unwavering commitment, he has shaped the lives of countless boxers. Dehmalo's early foray into the world of professional boxing was under the guidance of his manager, Jake Luce, hailing from Erie, Pennsylvania. It was Luce who suggested the name changes, believing it would enhance Dehmalo's presence in the ring. This formative period set the stage for a remarkable career, rooted in mentorship and personal growth.







During the 1980s, Dehmalo fought out of Johnny Tocco's gym in Las Vegas, where he followed in the footsteps of legendary coach Johnny Tocco. Tocco, who famously trained former heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, remains eternally connected to the historic bout against Cassius Clay, who would later become known as Muhammad Ali. Dehmalo's association with Tocco's gym was instrumental in shaping his career and his understanding of the sport's nuances, solidifying his legacy as a coach.

Dehmalo's impact in the world of boxing wasn't limited to his role as a fighter. He served as a sparring partner to heavyweight champions Trevor Berbick and Bonecrusher Smith, contributing significantly to their success in the ring. This experience allowed Dehmalo to hone his coaching skills, setting him on a path to become an accomplished trainer and mentor to amateur and professional boxers alike. Beyond the ring, Jay Dehmalo played a pivotal role as a case officer in a high-profile legal matter. He was involved in the conviction and deportation of John Demanyuk, also known as“Ivan the Terrible,” a convicted Holocaust criminal. His dedication to justice extended to matters outside of the sport, underscoring his commitment to upholding principles and values beyond boxing.

Dehmalo's charitable endeavors are an essential part of his life. He remains a monthly donor to St. Jude's in Cleveland, Ohio, demonstrating his dedication to giving back to his community. Additionally, Dehmalo is a proud member of organizations such as EX-Boxers, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 2260 in Westlake, Ohio, and TWS. These affiliations reflect his commitment to various communities and causes, embodying the spirit of community service. With a professional boxing record of 5 wins and 3 losses between 1985 and 1986, Jay Dehmalo's legacy in the boxing world stands as a testament to his enduring dedication to the sport. His military service as a US Army veteran from 1978 to 1982, with service in B Company, 1/10 Infantry at Ft. Carson, Colorado, further exemplifies his commitment to service and discipline. His military experience shapes his discipline and dedication in and out of the ring.

One of the high points of his career came in 2022 when Jay Dehmalo was invited to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York. This prestigious recognition highlights the immense respect and admiration he has garnered within the boxing community, capping a lifelong dedication to the sport. As Jay Dehmalo celebrates thirty years in the boxing world, his story is one of dedication, service, and unwavering commitment to the sport he loves and the communities he supports. His influence extends far beyond the ropes, making him a revered figure in the world of boxing and a true embodiment of the values and principles the sport represents.

About Jay Dehmalo



Jay Dehmalo, who also boxed under the names Jay D'mallo and Jay Dimalo, has dedicated over three decades of his life to training and coaching boxers, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Currently based at Title Boxing in Westlake, Ohio, Jay works alongside notable figures like Wilkins Santiago. Jay's boxing journey began with Jake Luce from Erie, Pennsylvania, who managed him and suggested the name changes to enhance his ring presence. He fought out of Johnny Tocco's gym in Las Vegas during the 1980s, where he followed in the footsteps of legendary coach Johnny Tocco, who trained former heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, forever connected to the historic bout against Cassius Clay, who later became known as Muhammad Ali.

Dehmalo's experience extended beyond the ring, as he served as a sparring partner to heavyweight champions Trevor Berbick and Bonecrusher Smith, enhancing their skills and contributing to their successful careers. In addition to his contributions to the boxing community, Jay played a significant role as a case officer in a high-profile legal matter, involving the conviction and deportation of John Demanyuk, also known as“Ivan the Terrible,” a convicted Holocaust criminal.

Jay's commitment to charitable causes is evident through his monthly donations to St. Jude's in Cleveland, Ohio. He is also a proud member of organizations like EX-Boxers, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 2260 in Westlake, Ohio, and TWS, showcasing his dedication to various communities. With a professional boxing record of 5 wins and 3 losses between 1985 and 1986, Jay Dehmalo's impressive legacy in the boxing world, military service as a US Army veteran, and involvement in the international boxing hall of fame invite in Canastota, New York in 2022 highlight his multifaceted contributions and unwavering commitment to the sport and his community.