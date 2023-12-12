Harvard students face disciplinary review for participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations

(MENAFN) Four undergraduate students at Harvard University in the United States are reportedly undergoing additional disciplinary proceedings following their involvement in organizing or participating in a pro-Palestine "week of action" held last month, as reported by the student newspaper of the Ivy League institution on Monday.



According to the Harvard Crimson, the hearings being conducted by the Harvard College Administrative Board could potentially lead to various disciplinary outcomes for the students involved, including warnings, probations, or even mandatory withdrawals.



Activities that hold back the “ability of members of the university to perform their normal activities constitutes unacceptable conduct and is subject to appropriate discipline,” the university, placed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, stated in a declaration.



During a rally orchestrated by a coalition of pro-Palestine groups, Kojo Acheampong, one of the students currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings, expressed: “We understand that this university is trying to attack students.”



“But we know that that’s not gonna stop us,” he declared, he further said: “We will never, ever, ever let these attacks get in the way of our solidarity with the Palestinian people.”



As part of the November week of action, which encompassed a rally and a walkout, disciplinary actions have been initiated against the four students involved.



Additionally, in mid-November, eight undergraduates associated with Harvard Jews for Palestine underwent hearings following their participation in a 24-hour occupation of University Hall, as reported by the Crimson.

