Accor To Open A Bold Array Of New Hotels In 2024

Accor is opening the doors to an impressive collection of exciting new hospitality options across its spectrum of 40+ hospitality brands around the world. Travelers of all ambitions, aesthetics, and demographics are sure to find a fascinating new place to visit in 2024. With its global network and 'multi-local' ethos, Accor's newest destinations are expected to become as popular with locals as they are with international jetsetters. The following is a glimpse into what Accor has in store for 2024.

Novotel Nara, Japan

Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore

Mama Shelter Dubai

Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach

Mövenpick Wroclaw, Poland

LUXURY

Orient Express Grand Hotel de la Minerve is a creative collaboration between Orient Express, artisan of travel since 1883, Accor, and Italian group Arsenale S.p.A, experts in luxury hotels and hospitality. A heritage site in the heart of Rome, the hotel resides in the former Palazzo Fonseca, a sumptuous 17th century palace with a huge and majestic façade. The interior design and artistic direction of the hotel have been entrusted to famed architect and designer Hugo Toro, who will soon reveal a glamorous experience inspired by the Roman domus and the riches of the 'Eternal City'. Opening late 2024.

Raffles Jaipur will be one of the iconic brand's most exclusive hotels in the world, located in one of India's most beautiful cities. Jaipur forms part of the culturally rich circuit known as The Golden Triangle, with New Delhi and Agra. With just 50 suites, all with private pools, the majestic hotel features a sense of old world charm with secluded residences and elegant courtyards, linking into the sprawling estate shared with Fairmont Jaipur , creating the perfect haven from which guests can go on to explore nearby Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, Nahargarh Fort and Jal Mahal Palace. Opening mid 2024.

Raffles Sentosa Resort & Spa is an all-villa beachfront property on Sentosa Island, just a whisper away from the buzz of central Singapore. The Raffles legend continues with the highest expression of modern luxury, set amongst tropical gardens, more than 3 kilometers of sandy beach, and an award-winning golf course. Each of the 62 villas features a private pool with terrace, peace, and seclusion. Beyond the villas, guests will discover a bespoke bar, world-class restaurants, spa and fitness center, a multi-purpose celebration room, state-of-the-art meeting spaces, and a grand ballroom. Opening mid 2024.

Fairmont Golden Prague is an

enchanting

landmark hotel in the center of a fairy-tale city in the Czech Republic. Located along the prestigious Parizska Boulevard and on the banks of the Vltava River in the Old Town of Prague, the sophisticated design concept of this luxurious hotel captures the history of its stylish neighborhood with a nod to the spirit and energy of the 1970s. Guests will love basking in the hotel's modern spa with indoor and outdoor pools, noshing among its multiple restaurants and bars, and dancing the night away in the hotel's grand ballroom. Opening late 2024.

Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach will revive one of California's best-known and beloved luxury hotels. Originally opened in the roaring twenties as a lavish hotel on the waterfront, The Breakers was a sought-after destination for world-famous stars. The historic property will reopen after a significant restoration, creating 185 boutique rooms and suites; a rooftop pool and terrace; an open-air rooftop lounge with 360-degree views of the Pacific; a blissful two-story spa, wellness and fitness center; live jazz club; and 12,000+ square feet of indoor and outdoor function space. Reopening mid 2024.

Sofitel Shanghai North Bund brings a rich sense of

French modern hospitality to the stunning 25-story landmark hotel, featuring 300 opulent guest rooms and suites with outstanding views of the famous Shanghai skyline, Club Millésime, a Sofitel Spa and an ultramodern Sofitel Fitness gym. The hotel's Chinese restaurant is sure to become a Bund hotspot, blending Shanghai's food culture with French culinary artistry, and creative menus that evolve with the seasons. Just steps away, a stunning grand theater will open soon, offering enriching arts and cultural events. Opening mid 2024.

Gigiri Gem Forest Hotel Nairobi – MGallery is a magical experience where the Karura forest appears to stream through the hotel, sparkling with gems, crystals, greenery, light and water. This flagship hotel in Kenya is a sophisticated and comfortable haven, a multifaceted jewel, worthy of welcoming international dignitaries and UN ambassadors. MGallery layers in a hospitality experience that blends style with the substance of arts, culture and history, food and drinks that enliven the senses, and services that invoke a sense of wellbeing. Opening early 2024.

25hours Hotel The Oddbird, Jakarta is a paradise of paradoxes, celebrating the quirky and elaborate. At a place where the city is overtaken by Indonesia's jungle, its distinctive design is an urban sanctuary full of contrasts, collisions, and a total of 345 rooms, including hotel and serviced residences. COPA restaurant serves up South American cuisine, while the Monkey Bar – known from the 25hours Hotels in Berlin and Dubai – brings European bar culture to the rooftop and a lively lobby lounge and bar, as well as a healthy pool bar for even more fun. Opening early 2024.

Hyde London City marks the brand's British debut, putting down roots at 15 Old Bailey. Set in a Grade II listed heritage property, the design of the seven-story, 111-room hotel pays homage to the building's storied past while creating intimate, unexpected spaces that encourage meaningful connection and spark the joy of discovery. Progressive cultural programming informed by collaborations with some of the city's most exciting chefs, creatives, and musicians will ensure that Hyde London City brings an entirely new perspective to this historic corner of the capital. Opening early 2024.

Hyde Perth is the

first Hyde hotel to open in Australia and will offer 120 bohemian chic rooms, innovative dining concepts that present a global table of flavors, and a playful beach club. Drawing inspiration from Western Australia's rich palette of colors and influences, the hotel will be designed to create connection, with endless sofas in the lobby and long tables that encourage conversation. Dialing up the energy throughout the day, the hotel's entertainment spaces will come to life with a curated program of music and live performances in keeping with Hyde's festival vibe. Opening late 2024.

JO&JOE Budapest provides the comfort of a hotel with the conviviality of a youth hostel, celebrating togetherness and having fun. Unpacking its bags in the heart of Budapest's festive district, this JO&JOE will have 390 beds in a variety of dorm-style shared rooms and bathrooms and private rooms with ensuite. Guests and locals will mingle among the lively restaurant, bar, rooftop, courtyard garden, and meeting spaces. Central social areas will draw guests in for engaging and immersive experiences like rentable pop-ups, exhibitions, events and DJ nights. Opening late 2024.

Mama Shelter Dubai Business Bay - Mama Shelter Dubai will be a highly alluring gem in the desert. Mosaic steps, colorful walls and eccentric hanging decorations brighten up every corner of this hotel. Home to 197 rooms and 204 serviced residence apartments, it will also feature a range of dining outlets, a terrace with four swimming pools, a state-of-the-art multi-purpose gym, an outdoor amphitheater with a lounge area and more. Mama Shelter Dubai will be larger-than-life, embodying the idea of a resort in the heart of the city. Opening late 2024.

SLS Barcelona has all the hallmarks of an SLS wonderland – playful ambience, VIP treatment, and theatrical experiences – with the addition of idyllic Mediterranean beachfront views and an address in the city's ultra cool 22@ district. The first destination for the brand in Europe, and the only 5-star

hotel in the city to feature a terrace off every one of the 471 guestrooms, SLS Barcelona is all-encompassing in its delight, with two pools, a spa, fitness center and six bars and restaurants that create lively food and entertainment within this singular location. Opening mid 2024.

The Hoxton, Vienna resides in a striking 1950s modernist building, formerly the headquarters of Austria's Chamber of Commerce. Located in Stadpark, the hotel has restored and reclaimed original features of the building, taking inspiration from history and local streets for the design. The hotel has 196 bedrooms, a spacious lobby and coffee bar, a restaurant and terrace, rooftop bar and pool, a basement speakeasy, The Apartment meeting and events space, and an exciting new first for The Hoxton – an events auditorium that will host live entertainment. Opening early 2024.

Rixos Obhur Jeddah boasts a spectacular location at the heart of Obhur Bay on the Red Sea. The resort will feature a private beach and 247 guest units, including 174 rooms and 73 villas with private pools, a Club Privé lounge, a fine-dining restaurant, a lounge bar, and two speciality beach restaurants. Diverse leisure activities keep guests entertained, with multiple pools, indoor and outdoor fitness clubs, a spa, and a central ballroom for special events, all nestled within gorgeous green landscapes and golden sandy beaches. Opening late 2024.

Pullman Taizhou Xianju

is surrounded by the lush, natural beauty of Xianju County in Zhejiang Province, China. The new hotel will be ideal for families, tourists, and business travelers, with 300+ guestrooms, a ballroom, seven event rooms, two restaurants, a lobby bar and a kids' zone. With quick access to the new Xianju High Speed Railway Station, travelers will find swift connections to Hangzhou or Shanghai. Guests will embrace both culture and nature while visiting nearby Xianju National Park for the annual Waxberry Festival and the 5A level Shenxianju scenic area, a geological site protected by the Chinese government. Opening mid 2024.

Mövenpick Wroclaw, Poland will be the first Mövenpick property in Poland. Located opposite the Main Railway Station, and previously known as Hotel du Nord, the hotel was originally built in 1903 and earned a reputation as one of the city's finest hotels at the time. The grand heritage hotel is one of the first places passengers catch a glimpse of when exiting the main train station and setting out to discover the city. The revitalized Mövenpick Wroclaw will feature 180 guest rooms and suites and will certainly be one of the brightest openings for Accor in Eastern Europe next year. Opening mid 2024.

Mövenpick Hotel Jakarta City Centre is just moments from major landmarks, including the Merdeka Presidential Palace and National Monument. This striking 23-story hotel is being completely transformed and will feature 256 rooms and suites, all adorned with contemporary interiors. A selection of exclusive rooms and suites will offer access to the 7th floor executive lounge with private check-in, elevated services, daily refreshments and more. A collection of seven restaurants and bars, an outdoor swimming pool, children's pool, soothing spa and a fully-equipped fitness center will refresh, revitalize and reinvigorate guests. Opening early 2024.

Swissôtel Marianske Lazne Resort & Spa, Czech Republic is a new property in Marianske Lazne, known as a famous spa and leisure destination. The merger of five monumental buildings, the new Swissôtel will stand out with its modern façade and glass atrium, with natural light illuminating the entire complex. Guests will enjoy a spirit of relaxation, peace, and tranquility in 130 beautifully designed, modern, and comfortable rooms, surrounded by forested hills, historical streets, and monumental buildings of the town. Opening late 2024.

Hotel & Spa Fort Saint Laurent Lyon, France – Handwritten Collection is located in the heart of the Croix-Rousse neighborhood of Lyon, Fort Saint Laurent, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which has been transformed over centuries. In 2024, the building will open its doors as a four-star hotel overlooking the picturesque city and its rooftops. The hotel will feature 36 bedrooms, a spa, and a summer bar nestled in the vast garden which will become the perfect spot for tourists and Lyon's inhabitants. Opening mid 2024.

Handwritten Collection will also fly its flag in Paris, France in 2024, with the charming new hotel becoming the brand's first in 'The City of Light'. While the official name of the hotel is still under wraps, it will be sure to impress with a photo-ready Parisian façade, a sauna and 51 cozy rooms including a stylish suite. Offering breathtaking views of Paris, the hotel will be the ideal base for exploring the French capital. As an added bonus, the property is located just a few minutes' walk from the Sacré-Coeur Basilica and the cobbled streets of the beautiful Montmartre district. Opening mid 2024.

Novotel Nara, Japan invites guests to immerse themselves in the multi-sensory experience of Japan. Ideal for both business and leisure travel, the hotel will feature 264 beautifully designed guestrooms and suites, a restaurant, versatile function spaces, and a wellness area. A premium lounge on the top floor will provide an expansive outdoor terrace and bar, offering beautiful views of Nara. Meanwhile, across Japan, some 23 Grand Mercure and Mercure properties totaling over 6,000 rooms will open simultaneously in April, as part of a conversion of hotels from Daiwa Resorts to Accor. Opening late 2024.

Novotel

Valencia, Spain

will be a new flagship hotel in the Turia Garden, a popular area of the city between the historic center and the Palacio de Congresos. The hotel's design will be both modern and traditional, a mixture which reflects the architecture of the city. Novotel Valencia will be the first in Spain to feature the brand's Sundukovy Sisters' design concept, which is characterized by its modernity, timelessness, and elegance. The project is being led by the architecture and interior design studio, Mönica Fullana, and will feature an attractive rooftop with an outdoor pool and bar that is expected to be one of the most popular locales in the city. Opening late 2024.

Novotel Tbilisi Center, Georgia will be a newly built hotel

in the neighborhood of Old Town in the South Caucasus region. The new hotel will draw visitors and locals alike thanks to its modern and minimalistic design, and its incredible views over the city. Designed to blend business with pleasure, the Sundukovy Sisters' design concept mixes well-being among unique co-living spaces that embrace lively, social surroundings, current trends, and timeless comforts. Opening early 2024.

Novotel & ibis Styles Hamburg HafenCity , Germany will open in mid-2024 as part of the newly developed Überseequartier in Hamburg, which, as an integrated district and central part of Hamburg's HafenCity, will include apartments, offices, an attractive cultural and leisure offer, innovative shopping and entertainment concepts, and finally a cruise terminal. In addition to its 170 rooms, the Novotel will include a restaurant and bar, while the ibis Styles will have 470 rooms, a bar and selected food and drink options. Opening mid 2024.

Mercure Portile de Fier Riviera, Romania rests on the left bank of the Danube River, near the Serbian border, in the middle of Iron Gates Natural Park. Surrounded by a quiet and picturesque natural landscape, Mercure Portile de Fier Riviera will offer 70 cozy and elegantly designed rooms and suites, a dining restaurant, a bar, a Privilege lounge and a conference hall and meeting rooms for events. Guests will be inspired to discover locally favorite spots and authentic adventures before returning to relax among the hotel's 300 square meter spa & wellness area. Opening mid 2024.

TRIBE Düsseldorf, Germany is set to open with 146 rooms in Düsseldorf's centrally located district of Friedrichstadt. Offering three categories, all rooms will be smartly equipped with high-end beds, as well as bath amenities by Kevin Murphy. The hotel will feature a modern yet playful atmosphere thanks to its unique design and the multifunctional Social Hub as a TRIBE signature – a space to work, chill, and enjoy. The Grab & Go counter, open 24/7, will offer fresh snacks as well as high-quality barista coffee. The TRIBE TABLE Restaurant will welcome guests for lunch and dinner. Opening late 2024.

TRIBE Milano Malpensa will be the first TRIBE hotel in Italy, and the perfect spot for those needing easy access to the Malpensa airport.

With 240 comfortable and aesthetically pleasing rooms, a vibrant social hub, central bar, and Italian restaurant, the hotel also features a gym, two meeting rooms with natural light, a swimming pool on the terrace and a 200-space car park with 10 electric charging stations. Polished and functional, TRIBE Milano Malpensa will offer guests everything they need and nothing they don't. Opens early 2024.

ibis Styles Resort Maragogi is

in the paradise of Maragogi, Brazil, in the Alagoas region. The first ibis Styles Resort in Brazil is designed as a modern beachfront hotel, with creative decoration, inspired activities, and an ideal location right on the sand. Guests will experience a new style of resort at an attractive price that invites a wide range of travelers. Families and friend groups will adore the hotel's dynamic environment, paying only for what is convenient for them to consume. Opening mid 2024.

LUXURY

Fairmont La Hacienda, Costa Del Sol, Spain

Sofitel Cotonou Benin Marina, Benin

Sofitel Riyadh

Baron Amédée Armand Hotel & Spa, Marseille –

MGallery, France

Hotel Sosei Sapporo – MGallery, Japan

Sanssouci Karpacz Hotel & Spa – MGallery, Poland

Domaine du Liziec Vannes – MGallery, France

Hotel Szczecin – MGallery, Poland

Hotel Chengdu – MGallery, China

Hotel Shenzhen Dalang – MGallery, China

Hotel Nanjing Tian'an Changjiang 100 – MGallery, China

Hotel Wuxi Dangkou Ancient Town – MGallery, China

ENNISMORE - LIFESTYLE

25hours Hotel Paper Island, Copenhagen

Hyde Bodrum, Turkey

JO&JOE Hangzhou Wulinmen, China

JO&JOE Shaoguan, China

JO&JOE Lanzhou, China

Mama Shelter Nice

The Hoxton, Edinburgh, Scotland

Rixos Golden Horn Istanbul, Turkey

PREMIUM, MIDSCALE & ECONOMY

Pullman Kolašin Breza, Montenegro

Pullman Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Pullman Manila at Primex Towner, The Philippines

Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel, Vietnam

Pullman Guizhou Renhuai Chuangmeng, China

Swissôtel Corniche Park Towers, Doha, Qatar

Swissôtel Living & Residences Antalya, Turkey

Mövenpick Living İstanbul Saklıvadi, Turkey

Mövenpick Mondello Palace, Italy

Grand Mercure Wuxi Huishan, China

Grand Mercure Changzhou Luoxi, China

Peppers Gladstone, Australia

Square Lodge Hotel La Roche-sur-Yon - Handwritten Collection, France

Novotel Hamburg Central Station, Germany

Novotel Bomonti, Turkey

Novotel Phnom Penh BKK 1, Cambodia

Novotel Sihanoukville Holiday Resort, Cambodia

Novotel Goa Panjim, India

Novotel New Delhi City Centre, India

Novotel Riyadh Sahafa, Saudi Arabia

Novotel & Adagio Rouen, France

Novotel & ibis Styles Melbourne Airport, Australia

Novotel Recife Marina, Brazil

Novotel Living Chengdu Tianfu, China

Novotel Nanjing Airport, China

Mercure Bangkok Surawong, Thailand

Mercure Chandigarh, India

Mercure Lucknow Ekana Sportz City, India

Adagio Chengdu Jiantou, China

Adagio Abidjan Marcory, Ivory Coast

TRIBE Clichy, France

TRIBE Pantin, France

TRIBE Riga, Latvia

TRIBE Auckland Fort Street, New Zealand

ibis Styles Manila Araneta City, The Philippines

ibis Styles Villejuif, France

ibis Styles Serpong BSD City, Indonesia

