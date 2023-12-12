Enefit Green Production Data – November 2023

The average wind speeds in November were 5.5 m/s and 6.6 m/s in Estonian and Lithuanian wind farms respectively (5.8 m/s and 5.6 m/s, respectively, in comparative period).

Cogeneration segment's November production volumes of electricity and heat changed by -8.8% and +2.6% year-over-year.

November pellet production decreased by 4.8% compared to last year and amounted to 13.9 thousand tonnes.

"The contribution to growth from assets under construction is gradually improving, and the grid tests necessary for acceptance are being conducted. Due to the stable winter weather, wind conditions have been modest over the past month and the production volume has remained lower than expected. We are continuing our efforts to improve the availability of existing production assets in both Estonia and Lithuania. At Šilute wind farm in Lithuania, together with our maintenance partner General Electric, we have taken the necessary additional measures and deployed additional teams to achieve the targeted availability and production result," commented Innar Kaasik, Member of the Management Board and Head of Production at Enefit Green.



