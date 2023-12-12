KBC Group: Update Regarding The KBC Group Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 4 December 2023 and 8 December 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 04-12-2023 96 000 € 5 173 555 € 53.89 € 53.38 € 54.08 05-12-2023 95 000 € 5 196 168 € 54.70 € 53.60 € 55.02 06-12-2023 94 000 € 5 213 014 € 55.46 € 54.70 € 55.74 07-12-2023 93 000 € 5 199 542 € 55.91 € 55.22 € 56.24 08-12-2023 92 000 € 5 230 354 € 56.85 € 56.00 € 57.22

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 7 615 069 on 8 December 2023.

