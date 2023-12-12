INVL Technology Investor's Calendar For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Technology plans to publish information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar:
8 April 2024 – audited financial reports and annual report.
30 April 2024 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 3 months of 2024.
27 August 2024 – Net Asset Value and semi-annual report of 2024.
30 October 2024 – Net Asset Value and factsheet for 9 months of 2024.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
INVL Technology Managing Partner
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
E-mail ...
MENAFN12122023004107003653ID1107575907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.