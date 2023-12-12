Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market Insights, Demand, CAGR Of 19.1% And Forecast By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market , by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises), by End User (It And Telecom, Retail, Bfsi, Healthcare, Government, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030".

The application delivery controllers (adc) market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report:

The demand for ADCs is driven by the emerging need for uninterrupted online communication system among the diversified business operations and increase in cyber-threats in business units, which leads to increase in internet traffic. The other key factors that drive the growth of ADC market include increase in adaptation of mobiles and other networking devices at individual level. ADCs play a vital role in optimization of web applications throughout the networking system.

ADC is used in enhancing performance of web application, increase the response rate of applications, decrease bandwidth requirement, and secure & improve resource efficiency. A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., and Radware Ltd. are the major product & service providers to various end-user industries across the globe. In addition, government initiatives toward digitization is expected to boost the market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

A10 Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Array Networks, Inc.

Webscale

Dell Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc and Many More

By Region, Emerging regions of Asia-Pacific are expected to witness maximum growth of ADCs. Factors such as rapid development of various industries, including IT and emergence of online transactions drive the growth of the ADC. North America accounted for the highest ADC market share of 50% in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to existence of well-developed IT and various end-user industries.

Buy Now:

COVID-19 outbreak positively impacted ADC market. This is attributed to the fact that consumer trends toward ADC are changing and key players in the market are adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence-based solutions for uninterrupted communication & cognitive automation for real-time interaction with consumers.

The ADC market size drastically changed, due to trends such as work from home, online communication among business units, and threats of cyber-attacks in the pandemic period.

Trending Reports:

Food Delivery Mobile Application Market:

Application Modernization Services Market:

Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market:

Application Management Services Market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research