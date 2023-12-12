Putin reveals absolutely magnificent nuclear submarines

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin marked a significant moment in the country's naval capabilities as he inaugurated two cutting-edge fourth-generation nuclear-powered submarines in the city of Severodvinsk. The submarines, named 'Emperor Alexander III' and 'Krasnoyarsk,' are slated to become integral components of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet, as announced by Putin during the flag-hoisting ceremony.



Describing the submarines as "fearsome" and "unrivaled in their classes," Putin emphasized the strategic importance of these vessels. 'Emperor Alexander III' is the seventh vessel in the strategic Borei-class series and the fourth among the upgraded Borei-A variants. Meanwhile, 'Krasnoyarsk' belongs to the multi-role Yasen-M family and is the fourth in its lineage.



During the ceremony, Putin highlighted the significance of these submarines, noting that they will soon commence service with the Pacific Fleet. He further revealed that three more Borei-A submarines are currently under construction and set to be launched in the coming years, with an additional five Yasen-M vessels in various stages of construction.



The Borei-class submarines hold a crucial role in Russia's strategic naval forces, equipped with 16 solid-fueled 8,000km range Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles. Beyond their primary armament, these submarines feature six massive 533-mm torpedo tubes capable of launching various munitions, including cruise missiles and naval weaponry.



The unveiling of these advanced submarines underscores Russia's ongoing commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities, positioning itself as a formidable player in maritime defense. As these state-of-the-art vessels join the naval fleet, they contribute to the geopolitical dynamics and strategic balance in the maritime domain. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in Russia's pursuit of maintaining a modern and powerful naval force.



