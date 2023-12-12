Women's Blind Cricket Series: India Beat Nepal By 8 Runs In First T20I

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Binita Pun's gutsy 92 went in vain as India defeated Nepal by 8 runs here at Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground in the first-ever Women's Bilateral Series for the Blind.

Batting first, India posted 194/4 in the allotted 20 overs and then restricted Nepal at 186/4 as the visitors failed to chase the target. With Monday's win, India has taken 1-0 lead in the Women's Bilateral Series for the Blind.

Chasing 195, Nepal went all guns blazing on the Indian bowlers as Binita Pun slammed a sensational half-century with the visiting team scoring 100 runs in 11 overs.

Nepal did lose the wicket of Mankeshi Chaudhary in the 12th over, however, Binita continued her stellar show and took the score to 170 in the 18th over. With just 25 runs required, India made a comeback and didn't allow Nepal to score runs despite having 8 wickets in hand. Nepal lost two more wickets and were restricted to 186/4.

Phula Saren was adjudged as the Player of The Match for her all-round performance. She received a cash prize of Rs 5000/- with the Trophy and Certificate.

India and Nepal will now lock horns in the second T20I on Tuesday at the same venue.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and elected to bat first. The Women in Blue got off to a firing start with Sushma Patel and Simu Das smashing 35 runs in the first three overs. Nepal's Binita Pun ran out Simu in the fourth over, however the wicket didn't hamper India's momentum. Sunita Srathe and Sushma stitched a 68-run stand for the second wicket as India went past the 100-run mark in the 11th over.

India suffered another run out in the 13th over as Sushma was dismissed after scoring 41 runs in 36 balls. Saren and Ravanni then built a decent half-century partnership for the fourth wicket as India scored 194/4 in the allotted 20 overs after some lusty blows at the death.

Ahead of the first T20I on Monday, a grand inauguration ceremony was also conducted in the presence of both India and Nepal cricket teams.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of former Indian Test Cricketer and Cricket Administrator (BCCI) Diana Edulji. Bhupen Lalwani, Ranji Player Mumbai, Anila Rajneesh – Chief Human Resource Officer - Fedfina, Vikas M Srivastava – Chief Business officer – Fedfina were the guest who were present to cheer both the teams.

The officials from Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Maharashtra were present for the inaugural and post-match presentation.

The chairman of Cricket Association for the Blind in India(CABI) Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said:“Today is the new milestone for CABI and we are delighted to host Nepal in the first ever women's bilateral series for the blind in India. Let these matches bring us the best potential from each individual for the promotion of Cricket for the Blind.”

The chief Guest of the Inaugural Ceremony Edulji said that“Difficulties are part of every sportsperson. The legacy you build and leave will remain forever. You will be all proud of the legacy that you leave behind with your sacrifices to promote the cricket you love and play.

Buse Gowda, President – CABI spoke about the tournament and thanked the Nepal team for accepting the invitation and taking part in the Bilateral Series.