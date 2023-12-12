Trump accuses Biden of being real threat to democracy

(MENAFN) In the lead-up to a potential 2024 presidential rematch, former US President Donald Trump has downplayed warnings from Democrats and asserted that it is his successor, Joe Biden, who poses a genuine threat to the country's democracy. Despite facing a series of federal and state legal battles related to allegations of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, Trump has reportedly gained a polling advantage over Biden for a potential 2024 race, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Amid mounting legal challenges, Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, has dismissed Democratic Party warnings about the implications of a Trump victory, branding them as a "hoax" and "misinformation." Speaking at an event hosted by the New York Young Republican Club, Trump scoffed at the narrative, drawing parallels to previous controversies such as the "Russia, Russia, Russia" and "Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine" claims.



Contrary to the Democrats' assertions, Trump asserted, "I'm not a threat. I will save democracy. The threat is Crooked Joe Biden." The former president, facing multiple legal cases he deems politically motivated, has vowed to prosecute Biden if he returns to office.



These remarks from Trump come on the heels of criticism from Democratic rivals for his earlier statement about briefly becoming a dictator if reelected. In that context, Trump expressed intentions to enhance border fortifications and implement domestic oil production policies. As the political landscape braces for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden, the rhetoric surrounding the perceived threats to democracy takes center stage, sparking debates about the future direction of United States politics and the potential consequences of another Trump presidency.





MENAFN12122023000045015687ID1107575894