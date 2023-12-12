Polish premier encounters no-confidence vote among political change

(MENAFN) In a significant political upheaval, the Polish parliament has passed a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, reflecting the aftermath of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party's defeat in the mid-October general election. The no-confidence vote, with only 190 out of 456 MPs backing the premier, signals a shift in the country's political landscape.



A broad coalition of pro-European Union (EU) parties, led by former Polish Prime Minister and ex-European Council President Donald Tusk, claimed a parliamentary majority in the election.



PiS, acknowledging its defeat, attributes the outcome of the no-confidence vote to what party president Jaroslaw Kaczynski terms a broader "smear campaign" against the group. Despite expressing acceptance of the democratic process, Kaczynski hints at external influences, emphasizing the need for Polish politicians to act in the country's best interest.



Following the no-confidence vote, the Polish parliament is set to select Morawiecki's replacement, with Speaker Szymon Holownia announcing the formation of the new cabinet on Tuesday. As of now, no list of candidates has been disclosed, and Holownia suggests that the selection may involve only one person.



Donald Tusk, widely expected to return as prime minister, held the position between 2007 and 2014 before assuming the role of head of the European Union Council. His potential return to national leadership adds a layer of complexity to Poland's political dynamics, and the broader implications of this political transition raise questions about the country's future direction, its relationship with the European Union, and the potential impact on international relations. As the political landscape evolves, the focus turns to the formation of the new cabinet and the policies that will shape Poland's trajectory under the leadership of Donald Tusk.



