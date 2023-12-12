Media reports on Ukrainian refugees

(MENAFN) The Irish government is reportedly considering a significant reduction in welfare payments for future Ukrainian refugees, in a move aimed at signaling that the country has reached its capacity for accepting asylum seekers from Ukraine. According to sources cited by the Irish Times on Monday, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman is proposing a reduction in welfare payments for Ukrainians from EUR220 (USD236) per week to EUR38.50 (USD41) – aligning with the current weekly sum offered to asylum seekers of other nationalities.



The proposal, set to be considered by senior government figures and later discussed by the full cabinet, underscores Ireland's intention to dissuade potential refugee arrivals from Ukraine.



Notably, government sources emphasized that the welfare reduction would only apply to new arrivals and not impact the approximately 100,000 Ukrainian refugees already in Ireland.



Additional measures expected to be approved include limiting state-approved accommodation for future Ukrainian refugees to a period of 90 days before they are required to secure housing independently. Senior government officials are reportedly transparent about the intention behind these measures, acknowledging their use as a deterrent for prospective Ukrainian refugees.



In response to the proposed changes, the Irish Refugee Council expressed concerns, asserting that the government's plans prioritize short-term deterrence over long-term planning. The organization also raised alarms about the potential difficulties refugees might face in locating accommodation once the 90-day period has expired.



If the anticipated legislative changes are approved, they are not expected to take effect until the next year, raising questions about the broader implications for Ireland's approach to asylum policies, its capacity for refugee integration, and the potential impact on vulnerable populations seeking refuge. The proposed measures add to the ongoing debate about how European nations navigate the challenges posed by large-scale displacement and the responsibility to provide sanctuary to those fleeing conflict and persecution.



