Evil force controls US presidential discussions, denying democracy

(MENAFN) As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emerges as an independent candidate for the 2024 presidential election, it prompts a critical reexamination of a peculiar aspect of the United States electoral process that appears tailor-made to preserve the existing political landscape. The year 1987 witnessed a significant deviation from the norm in the trajectory of American democracy.



Instead of the League of Women Voters (LWV) overseeing the United States presidential debates, a role they had dutifully fulfilled since 1976, the campaign teams of George H.W. Bush and Michael Dukakis secretly entered into a "memorandum of understanding." This agreement granted them the authority to dictate crucial aspects of the debates, ranging from candidate participation rules to panelist selection and even the height of lecterns.



This clandestine accord gave rise to the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), a nonprofit corporation placed under the joint control of the Democratic and Republican parties. This commission now wields the power to dictate which candidates can participate in televised debates. It is noteworthy that the very entities engaging in a political duopoly over the White House since the Civil War, dating back to the election of Republican President Ulysses S. Grant in 1869, have vested themselves with the authority to regulate access to the electoral stage. This peculiar arrangement has sparked public outcry, with critics likening it to contestants from Miss Pennsylvania and Miss New York collaborating to determine who qualifies in the annual Miss America beauty pageant.



The establishment of the CPD, effectively controlled by the two major political parties, raises profound questions about the transparency and fairness of the democratic process. As voices of dissent echo across the nation, the restrictive nature of this debate oversight mechanism comes under scrutiny, presenting a potential threat to the very essence of democratic principles. Against the backdrop of a changing political landscape and the emergence of independent candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., there is a pressing need to reassess and possibly reform the structures that shape the electoral discourse, ensuring a more inclusive and democratic framework for the American people.



