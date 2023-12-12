Former-EU director gets elected as Polish Premier once more

(MENAFN) In a significant political development, veteran pro-European Union politician Donald Tusk has reclaimed the position of Poland's Prime Minister, following a decisive no-confidence vote that led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Tusk's victory was comfortably secured, with 248 Members of Parliament (MPs) voting in favor and 201 against, surpassing the minimum requirement of 225 votes for his appointment.



The political shift unfolded shortly after the Polish parliament overwhelmingly supported a motion of no-confidence against Morawiecki, with 266 MPs voting in favor of his removal. This move comes in the wake of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, led by Morawiecki, experiencing losses in Poland's general election in mid-October. Tusk's broad coalition of pro-EU parties emerged victorious in the election, securing a parliamentary majority.



Acknowledging defeat, the PiS conceded its loss, with party president Jaroslaw Kaczynski praising the country's democratic process. However, following Tusk's election, Kaczynski took an unruly turn, storming the parliament's podium and accusing the new Prime Minister of being a "German agent."



Donald Tusk, who previously served as Poland's Prime Minister from 2007 to 2014, went on to become the president of the European Council shortly after his tenure, leading the executive body of the European Union until late 2019. His return to the helm of Polish governance marks a notable political comeback, with potential implications for Poland's future direction and its relationship with the European Union. As Tusk assumes leadership amid a dynamic political landscape, the focus turns to the policies and initiatives that will shape the nation's trajectory under his renewed leadership.



MENAFN12122023000045015687ID1107575890