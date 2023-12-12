WaPo exposes usage of US-made white phosphorus munitions by Israel in Lebanon assault

(MENAFN) The Washington Post has reported that Israel deployed controversial white phosphorus munitions, provided by the United States, in an attack on Dheira, a small village in southern Lebanon. The incident, which occurred on October 16, involved the Israeli military targeting the village with artillery fire. The Washington Post's analysis of recovered shell fragments reveals the use of three 155-mm artillery shells, identified as 'smoke' or 'marker' M825 rounds containing white phosphorus. This chemical, known for its ability to produce thick white smoke, is often used to obscure troop movements but poses toxicity risks and acts as an incendiary agent when deployed without proper precautions.



At least four homes were burned down, and nine civilians were injured in the attack on Dheira. The recovered shell fragments bear production codes matching those used by the United States military for domestically produced munitions, according to arms experts cited by the Washington Post. The shells, manufactured in 1989 and 1992 at ammunition depots in Louisiana and Arkansas, exhibit light green coloring and 'WP' inscriptions consistent with standard-issue United States white phosphorus rounds. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have independently verified the United States origin of the munitions, with the latter organization suggesting that the incident should be investigated as a potential war crime.



The revelation of Israel's use of United States-supplied white phosphorus munitions raises significant ethical and legal concerns, adding a new dimension to the ongoing conflict in the region. The potential implications for diplomatic relations and the broader discourse on the responsible use of military technology underscore the need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deployment of these munitions and the resulting impact on the civilian population. As international scrutiny intensifies, questions regarding accountability and adherence to humanitarian standards during armed conflicts come to the forefront, prompting calls for transparency and accountability in the use of weaponry with potentially severe humanitarian consequences.



MENAFN12122023000045015687ID1107575889