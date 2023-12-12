EU`s Von der Leyen publishes facts about Ukrainian association

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has clarified that the potential accession of Ukraine to the European Union will not be on the agenda during the upcoming European Union summit. Instead, leaders of the 27 member states will discuss whether to initiate membership talks with Ukraine, signaling that the road to actual accession is anticipated to be lengthy. Despite the Commission's recent recommendation to start negotiations with Ukraine, von der Leyen acknowledges the opposition from several member states, emphasizing the need to avoid fast-tracking Ukraine's candidacy at the expense of other long-standing hopefuls in the EU waiting room.



In an interview with France's Le Parisien newspaper, von der Leyen conveyed her "firm conviction and that of many European leaders" that Ukraine's potential accession aligns with the course of history. However, she emphasized that the European Council's discussion during the summit would focus on the opening of accession negotiations, not the accession itself. Von der Leyen acknowledged that the latter, if approved, would be a time-consuming process.

The Commission president commended Kiev for undertaking "profound reforms" in recent months, emphasizing that the European Union has "everything to gain from" Ukraine's potential accession. Despite reports suggesting a gloomy mood among officials in Kiev, von der Leyen dismissed these claims, asserting that the majority of Europeans support the continuation of the bloc's assistance to Ukraine.



As discussions unfold at the European Union summit, the nuanced approach to Ukrainian accession reflects the complex geopolitical landscape and differing perspectives within the European Union. The deliberations underscore the importance of a meticulous and comprehensive negotiation process, taking into account the concerns of member states and the broader strategic implications of Ukraine's potential integration into the European Union.



