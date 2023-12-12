(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

global carbon fiber market size is estimated to increase by

USD 2,732.91 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period.

By geography, the global carbon fiber market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global carbon fiber market.

North America

is estimated to

account for

32%

of the growth of the global carbon fiber market during

the forecast period. The high consumption of carbon fiber in industries such as aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and construction are the factors that drive the market growth during the forecast period. The production of commercial aviation

and large

passenger and cargo aircraft dominates the

aerospace and defense sector. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Fiber Market 2023-2027

Vendor Offerings -



China Composites Group Corp. Ltd. -

The company offers carbon fiber such as SYT45-3K, SYT45S-12K, SYT49S-12K, SYT55-12K, and SYT49S-24K.

DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti. -

The company offers carbon fiber with different materials 3K, 12K, and 24K.

Formosa M Co. Ltd. -

The global carbon fiber market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer carbon fiber in the market are 3M Co., China Composites Group Corp. Ltd., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Evonik Industries AG, Formosa M Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corp., Hyosung Advanced Materials, Kordcarbon AS, Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., SGL Carbon SE, SIMCO Technology and Systems Ltd., Solvay SA, Taekwang Group, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and UMATEX ROSATOM State Corp. and others.

Carbon Fiber Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This

carbon fiber market report extensively covers

market segmentation by end-user (aerospace and defense, sports and leisure, wind energy, automotive, and others), raw material (pan-based, pitch-based, and rayon-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the

aerospace and defense segment

will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The carbon

fiber helps reduce the overall weight of aircraft.

The commercial aerospace industry is increasingly using carbon fiber, in the aerospace industry. For instance, the latest Boeing 787, 777, and Airbus A350XWP contain over 50%

fiber-reinforced

plastic by weight. Overall, aircraft weight is reduced, and

aerodynamic performance is increased due to the use of

carbon fiber to create lightweight components

for aircraft. Furthermore, carbon fiber is used in many defense applications, such as

flying drones, armored combat vehicles, submarines, and

body armor. Hence, such factors are expected to boost the segment growth.

Carbon Fiber Market

– Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector notably drives the carbon fiber market growth.

Major aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus use carbon fiber to manufacture aircraft parts, which reduces aircraft weight by approximately 50%. The superior strength-to-weight ratio of carbon

fiber-reinforced

polymers (CFRP) materials enables them to be

well-suited for aerospace applications as aircraft engineers focus on creating efficient, lightweight aircraft structures. They make up about 50% of the structural weight of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

This approach yields an average weight reduction of 20% in

comparison to traditional aluminum designs. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Trends -





The increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials is an emerging trend influencing the carbon fiber market growth.

As a result of

properties such as energy saving and wear resistance,

lightweight and high-performance

materials

are used in various industrial applications, thus increasing their demand

from various end-user industries.

Properties such as

a high strength-to-weight ratio,

high-temperature

resistance, and thermal shock resistance among others lead to

various types of

high-performance

materials, carbon composites are the most preferred composites. Hence, such trends

will

promote the use of carbon fiber in several new application areas during the forecast period.



Major challenges -





The high competition from substitutes is a challenge that may impede

the carbon fiber market growth.

The alternatives for

carbon fiber include

fiberglass, aluminum, copper, basalt fiber, aramid fiber, and natural fibers. The demand for them

poses serious challenges to the growth of the

market due to

the

similar end-uses of the alternatives.

Aramid fibers (aromatic polyamides) exhibit high mechanical strength and are resistant to damage. Hence, the increasing demand for substitutes is expected to hamper the growth of the fiber market during the forecast period.



What are the key data covered in this Carbon Fiber Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carbon fiber market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the carbon fiber market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carbon fiber market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon fiber market vendors

