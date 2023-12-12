Interactive Self-Service Kiosks Market To Reach USD 33.99 Billion By 2027; Rising Healthcare Sector To Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Interactive Self-Service Kiosks Market to Exhibit 9.8% CAGR by 2027 Owing to Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing, reports Fortune Business InsightsTM Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global interactive self-service kiosks market size is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 33.99 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% between 2020 and 2027. This growth is attributable to the rising healthcare sector and the increasing adoption of cloud computing and mobility to develop innovative interactive self-service kiosks globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Interactive Self-Service Kiosks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Public Information Kiosks, Financial Service Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks, Hospital Registration Kiosks, Check-in Kiosks and Others), By Industry (Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, Airports, IT/Telecommunication and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 16.10 billion in 2019. Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 9.8 % 2027 Value Projection USD 33.99 billion Base Year 2019 Interactive Self-Service Kiosks Market Share in 2019 USD 16.10 billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, Industry, Geography Interactive Self-Service Kiosks Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Self-Service Kiosks Across Retail, Entertainment, and BFSI Industry to Fuel Market Growth Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing & Mobility to Augment Market Growth

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. The report further provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market growth. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER's Five Point analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

Industry Development:

April 2019 - BankDhofar announced the implementation of SelfServ 81 ATMs by NCR Corporation. According to the bank, they can migrate routine transactions to several self-service channels to ensure that the staff gets dedicated time to address customer grievances.

Browse Complete Report Details :

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market for Interactive Self-Service Kiosks:



ZIVELO (United States)

Meridian Kiosks (United States)

KIOSK Information Systems (United States)

Olea Kiosks Inc. (United States)

SITA (Switzerland)

NCR Corporation (United States)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (United States)

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Embross (Canada)

Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited (United Kingdom)

iQmetrix (Canada)

REDYREF (United States)

DynaTouch (United States)

Peerless-AV (Germany)

CSA Service Solutions (United States) H32 Design and Development, LLC (United States)

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Focus on Providing Optimum User Experience to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global interactive self-service kiosks market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the increasing focus by the interactive self-service kiosks manufacturers to ensure quality user interface experience that is propelling them to develop advanced kiosks enabled with latest technologies in the region. North America stood at USD 4.95 billion in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the presence of established manufacturers that are focusing on developing innovative kiosks in the regions between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Partnership between Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The global market for interactive self-service kiosks comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain their presence by partnering other companies and further expanding their footprint. Additionally, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and facility expansion that will bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

Retail Segment to Hold Largest Market Share

Based on the industry type, the retail segment is expected to gain momentum owing to increasing adoption of interactive self-service kiosks across retail stores that lead to providing superior service to the customers.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing to Promote Growth

Interactive self-service kiosks work on a single-modal usability approach and include robotic analytics capabilities to store large amounts of data. The increasing adoption of cloud computing aids in remote access of the device that can be controlled from any part of the globe with the help of cloud-based software. This proves beneficial for the companies that aim to maximize their business processes without allocation of several resources. Furthermore, the novel coronavirus has led to the growing demand for healthcare services that are focusing on deploying contact-less services to prevent the transmission of bacterial and viral infection. Therefore, these factors are expected to contribute to the global interactive self-service kiosks market growth in the forthcoming years.

Major Table of Contents:



Introduction



Definition, By Segment



Research Approach

Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Macro and Micro Economic Indicators



Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends



Impact of COVID-19





Short-term Impact

Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape



Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players



Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players



Porter's Five Force Analysis

Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)



Overview





Key Management



Headquarters etc.



Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)





Employee Size





Key Financials







Past and Current Revenue







Gross Margin







Geographical Share



Business Segment Share

Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix





Global Interactive Kiosk Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027





By Type (Value)







Public Information Kiosks







Financial Service Kiosks







Ticketing Kiosks







Hospital Registration Kiosks







Check-in Kiosks





Others (Photo Kiosks, etc.)





By Industry (Value)







Retail







BFSI







Healthcare







Hospitality







Airports







IT/Telecommunication





Others (Entertainment, etc.)





By Region (Value)







North America







South America







Europe







Middle East & Africa



Asia Pacific



North America Interactive Kiosk Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027





By Type (Value)







Public Information Kiosks







Financial Service Kiosks







Ticketing Kiosks







Hospital Registration Kiosks







Check-in Kiosks





Others (Photo Kiosks, etc.)





By Industry (Value)







Retail







BFSI







Healthcare







Hospitality







Airports







IT/Telecommunication





Others (Entertainment, etc.)





By Country (Value)







U.S.









By Industry (Value)











Retail











BFSI











Healthcare











Hospitality











Airports











IT/Telecommunication







Others (Entertainment, etc.)







Canada









By Industry (Value)











Retail











BFSI











Healthcare











Hospitality











Airports











IT/Telecommunication



Others (Entertainment, etc.) Europe Interactive Kiosk Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

To be Continue...

Quick Buy - Interactive Self-Service Kiosks Market Research Report:

