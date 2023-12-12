(MENAFN) In a significant development, more than 150 Czech citizens have received official approval from the country's head of state to actively participate in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as reported by the Czech news website iDNES.cz, citing the president's office. The authorization from the president is deemed necessary to ensure that these individuals do not face legal issues upon returning home after serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



According to the president's office, since February 2022, when tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated into a military conflict, over 550 people have applied for approval to join the Ukrainian military. However, the majority of these requests have been denied. As of December 1, 151 men and one woman in the Czech Republic have officially received the green light to become members of the Ukrainian military.



The report reveals that former Czech President Milos Zeman had approved 132 of these requests, while his successor, Petr Pavel, who assumed office in March, gave the go-ahead to an additional 20 individuals. The authorization process underscores the unique role of the Czech president in granting official approval for citizens to join a foreign conflict without facing legal repercussions at home.



This development comes against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion in July that foreign mercenaries supporting Kiev were experiencing "significant losses" amid Ukraine's attempts at a counteroffensive. Putin emphasized Moscow's commitment to ensuring that the public in the countries whose citizens participate in the conflict is informed about the realities on the battlefield in Ukraine.



Throughout the ongoing conflict, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported multiple strikes on deployment sites with foreign mercenaries in Ukraine, claiming substantial casualties. The involvement of Czech citizens in the conflict adds a layer of complexity to the geopolitical dynamics in the region, raising questions about the motivations behind their participation and the potential repercussions on international relations.



