More EU district`s truckers protest, blocking Ukrainian freight

(MENAFN) In a demonstration near a checkpoint at the Hungary-Ukraine border, Hungarian truckers are causing delays for trucks entering or leaving the country, demanding that the European Union (EU) implement quotas on Ukrainian freight trucks. The protest, which has received police sanction, involves demonstrators allowing only two trucks per hour to cross the Zahony-Csop checkpoint in each direction. This has resulted in significant disruptions, with Hungarian police estimating waiting times of 30 to 60 minutes for cars and buses, while trucks may experience delays of over 48 hours.



According to reports from M1 TV channel, personal cars and buses are still allowed through the checkpoint, but the limited movement of freight trucks is causing substantial traffic build-ups at this crucial Carpathian route. The situation has become so dire that Hungarian police have redirected some trucks to Romania, where a kilometer-long traffic jam has now ensued, as reported by the Hungarian news outlet Utinform.



The demonstration is part of a series of protests in European Union states, with similar actions taking place in Poland and Slovakia in recent weeks. Truckers in these countries are also blocking border crossings with Ukraine, advocating for the reinstatement of a permit system for Ukrainian freight carriers entering the European Union. While the demonstration in Hungary has been officially sanctioned, there is uncertainty about its duration, with some media outlets suggesting that the measures could persist until the end of the month.



The protests highlight growing tensions and concerns within the European Union regarding the influx of Ukrainian freight, prompting calls for the implementation of quotas to manage the flow. As these disruptions unfold, questions arise about the broader implications for cross-border trade, the stability of transportation routes, and the European Union's response to the grievances expressed by truckers in multiple member states.



