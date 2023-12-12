K'taka BJP Infighting Aggravates As MLA Accuses Yediyurappa Of Blackmailing Party High Command

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 12 (IANS) The infighting within the BJP's Karnataka unit has intensified after senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal accused former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of blackmailing the high command to install his son B.Y. Vijayendra as the party President.

After making the allegations on Monday night, the MLA said: "I don't know why the high command got fearful. They talk about discipline. Are we slaves? Don't we have strength? Even we have the support of the people."

"Yediyurappa had blackmailed central leaders saying that he won't campaign for the 2025 Lok Sabha elections. He told the high command that he won't move across the state and confine himself to the Shivamogga district."

The MLA also claimed that former minister V. Somanna was made a scapegoat in this year's Assembly elections.

"Surprisingly, Vijayendra had sent money to defeat former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Now, Vijayendra has been made the BJP state President. Bommai himself had shared about Vijayendra funding for his defeat.

"The truth should come out on what the father and son duo had conspired."

Yatnal went on to say that in Shikaripura, a weak candidate was fielded by the Congress against Vijayendra.

"They (Yediyurappa and Vijayendra) supported Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against party leader Somanna. In Kanakapur, there is an understanding," he said and alleged of an underhand pact between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Yediyurappa.

The party high command has not responded to the allegations, while Vijayendra said that he will not make any remarks.

--IANS

mka/ksk