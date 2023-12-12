US demands from Israel to end war by year end

(MENAFN) According to sources familiar with diplomatic discussions, The Economist has reported that the United States has communicated to Israel the need to conclude its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza by the end of this year. The magazine cites growing international condemnation of Israel's military operation over the past nine weeks, with concerns raised by aid groups and world leaders about the escalating humanitarian crisis in the densely populated enclave.



Israel's military response, triggered by a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, has faced mounting criticism, with the death toll in Gaza reaching nearly 18,000, as reported by Palestinian health officials. The Economist's sources indicate that Washington's patience with the offensive is waning, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly issued a behind-closed-doors warning during a recent trip to Israel, stating that failure to conclude the operation by the end of the year might result in an erosion of United States support.



While neither government has publicly acknowledged a specific deadline for the military offensive, The Economist's report suggests that discussions between United States and Israeli officials have taken place. In a statement to CNN on Sunday, Blinken acknowledged the ongoing war as a decision for Israel to make but also confirmed talks with Israeli officials regarding the manner in which the campaign against Hamas is being conducted.



The potential withdrawal of United States support adds a new dimension to the already complex geopolitical situation in the region. As international scrutiny intensifies and the humanitarian crisis deepens, the dynamics between the United States and Israel come under increased scrutiny, prompting speculation about the implications of such a shift in Washington's stance on the conflict.



