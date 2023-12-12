Lavrov predicts West`s 500 years of dominance ending

(MENAFN) In a bold statement made during a video address to the Doha Forum, Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, declared that the 500-year-long dominance of the West is drawing to a close, making way for a "new polycentric world." Lavrov expressed regret for not being able to attend the event in person but presumed that discussions at the forum revolved around the emergence of a multipolar world after centuries of Western hegemony.



Lavrov criticized the historical basis of the West's dominance, attributing it to a diverse history that included the ruthless exploitation of peoples and territories of other nations. He noted that the West had sought to maintain its dominance through the model of globalization it had been constructing for centuries. However, Lavrov pointed out that other countries, utilizing the principles and instruments of Western globalization, have managed to surpass the West by building economies based on national sovereignty and a balance of interests with other nations.



The Russian Foreign Minister highlighted the emergence of new centers of economic growth and political influence, disrupting the traditional balance of power and not aligning with Western interests. Lavrov suggested that, in an attempt to counter this development, the United States and its allies have abandoned globalization in recent years in favor of what he referred to as the 'rules-based world order.'



Lavrov criticized this so-called 'rules-based world order,' emphasizing that these rules have never been published or announced and are applied based on the West's needs at any given moment in modern history. He argued that the shift away from globalization is a strategic move by the West to suppress the rise of new global players and protect its interests.



As Lavrov's remarks signal a reorientation of global power dynamics, the international community is left to ponder the implications of this evolving geopolitical landscape and the potential challenges and opportunities presented by the transition from a Western-dominated era to a more multipolar world order.



MENAFN12122023000045015687ID1107575856