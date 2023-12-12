UK plans on giving Ukraine navy vessels

(MENAFN) In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's naval capabilities and enhance its interoperability with NATO, the United Kingdom has announced plans to provide two mine-clearing ships to Ukraine. This initiative, which also involves Norway, marks a long-term commitment to supporting Kiev's navy amid ongoing tensions with Russia. The announcement, expected to be made by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, underscores the United Kingdom's steadfast alliance with Ukraine since the escalation of the conflict in February 2022, involving substantial military supplies and training valued at EUR4.6 billion (USD5.7 billion).



As part of this collaboration, the United Kingdom will transfer two Sandown Class mine countermeasure vessels (MCMVs) from its Royal Navy fleet, a move aimed at delivering vital capabilities to Ukraine. Shapps emphasized that these minehunters will not only save lives at sea but also facilitate the opening of crucial export routes for Ukraine. The joint effort between London and Oslo is designed to align the Ukrainian Navy more closely with Western allies and enhance its interoperability within NATO.



The newly formed maritime coalition is poised to launch additional initiatives, ensuring a lasting military commitment in support of Ukraine. Shapps expressed the coalition's dedication to reinforcing Ukraine's maritime strength, emphasizing the importance of ongoing collaboration in the face of regional challenges.



However, Russia has consistently downplayed the impact of Western military support, asserting that it would not alter the course of the conflict. Moscow has issued repeated warnings that such shipments heighten the risk of direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. As the United Kingdom and its allies deepen their engagement with Ukraine, the geopolitical dynamics in the region continue to evolve, raising questions about the potential implications of this maritime support on the broader international stage.





MENAFN12122023000045015687ID1107575855