Computer Aided Facility Management Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand And Sales Forecast

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market size, share & industry analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government, Healthcare, Others (Hospitality, Chemical, etc.)) and regional forecast 2023-2030

The global“Computer aided Facility Management Market Size” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2030. Fortune Business InsightsTM in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Computer aided Facility Management Market Size, Share and Revenue Forecast, 2023-2030". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

Vetasi Ltd. had announced collaboration with ServicePower, Inc. and Cognito iQ to deliver advanced computer aided facility management solution for facility management providers.

England Based, University of Leeds had deployed Planon Group patented computer aided facility management software solution including Space and Lease Management, Asset and Maintenance Management, and BIM integration.

Regional Analysis for Computer aided Facility Management Market:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

TheComputer aided Facility Management Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Computer aided Facility Management Market Segments:

By Component



Solution Services

By Deployment



On-Premise Cloud

By Industry



Manufacturing

Retail

Education

Government

Healthcare Others (Hospitality, Chemical, etc.)

Top SmartComputer aided Facility Management Market Size Manufacturers covered in the Market Report include:



IBM Corporation.,

Dude Solutions, Inc.,

Fortive Corporation,

eMaint Enterprises, LLC.,

Vetasi Ltd,

ServiceChannel, Inc.

Hippo CMMS,

CMMS Data Group.,

MPulse Software, Inc.,

MicroMain Corporation, FMX

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Major Table of Contents forComputer aided Facility Management Market Research Report:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

KeyComputer aided Facility Management Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

GlobalComputer aided Facility Management Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2023

Company Profiles Conclusion

