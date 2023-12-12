Carrier Routing Equipment Market Size [2023-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand And Sales Forecast

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Carrier Routing Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Hardware (High-End Router, Access Router, SD-WAN, Carrier Ethernet Switch, Ethernet Cables, Others), By End Use (Data Centers, Network Service Providers, IT Infrastructures, Broadband Providers, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

The global“Carrier Routing Equipment Market Size” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2030. Fortune Business InsightsTM in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Carrier Routing Equipment Market Size, Share and Revenue Forecast, 2023-2029". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

Key Industry Developments



July 2020 Nokia Corporationlaunched a new collection of network equipment to optimize and improve data center operations. The "Data Center Fabric Solution" by company includes a modular collection of routers, a modern Network Operating System (NOS) and an Integration and Operations toolkit. May 2020 Riedel Communications expanded its MediorNet networking device family with new hardware devices and software solutions.

TheCarrier Routing Equipment Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Carrier Routing Equipment Market Segments:

By Hardware



High-End Router

Access Router

SD-WAN

Carrier Ethernet Switch

Ethernet Cables Others

By End Use



Data Centers

Network Service Providers

IT Infrastructures

Broadband Providers Others

By Geography



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Spain, Italy, France, DACH, Benelux, Nordics, CIS, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Oceania, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of MEA) Latin America (South America, Central America, and Caribbean)

Top SmartCarrier Routing Equipment Market Size Manufacturers covered in the Market Report include:



Alcatel-Lucent S.A.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

ATandT,

Actelis Networks, Inc.,

ADTRAN Inc, Ericsson,

Telco Systems,

Juniper Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

