(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 12 (KUNA)

--

1970 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed decree 110/70 transforming the Planning Council into an independent body annexed to the cabinet.

1976 -- The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) was established.

1981 -- Kuwait Banking Committee was established with the aim of consolidating cooperation and coordination among local banks in order to effectively contribute to enhancing the national economy.

1983 -- Six explosions rocked various locations in Kuwait while the seventh charge failed to detonate. Two blasts targeted the US and French embassies, Kuwait Airport and the residences of American technicians in Bidaa area. Four people were killed and 62 others were wounded. The Islamic Jihad Organization (IJO) claimed responsibility for the blasts.

1996 -- Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) announced that Kuwait had completed repayment of the international loan and its interest estimated at nearly USD 786 million.

1998 -- First Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah laid the cornerstone of the oil complex on the Arabian Gulf shore.

2000 -- Kuwait joined the UN Convention on Transnational Organized Crime.

2004 -- Head of Hamed Al-Essa Organ Transplant Center, Dr. Mustafa Al-Mosawi elected as President of the Middle East Society for Organ Transplants (MESOT).

2006 -- Kuwait and NATO signed a cooperation deal.

2007 -- Kuwait's Shooting Team won first place in the men's skeet category at the 11th Asian Tournament held here.

2009 -- Kuwait athlete Abdullah Al-Thuwaini broke the world school record in the 100 meters backstroke swimming at the world tournament held in Qatar. He finished the swim in 55.85 seconds, improving on the previous record at 56.42 seconds.

2012 -- KFAED signed a loan agreement with Korea worth six million Kuwaiti dinars (USD 20.4 million) to finance a road project.

2018 -- Kuwait Interior Ministry won the Arab best educational and awareness video prize organized by the council of Arab Interior Ministers.

2018 -- The Ministry of Information launched test broadcast of the Kuwait children channel and studio.

2021 -- Kuwaiti driver Abdulaziz Al-Bashir placed first in the T-3 competition of the Qatar desert rally 2021. He secured second place in the overall ranking.

gta