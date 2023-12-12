Ukrainian Defenders Show Two Russian Tanks Being Destroyed With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Operational Command North showed how they destroyed two enemy tanks with the help of combat unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Operational Command North shared the relevant video on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Another couple of enemy tanks turned into scrap metal thanks to the coordinated work of an unmanned combat aerial vehicle company of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians and pilots of the 74th separate reconnaissance battalion," the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 339,900 Russian invaders in Ukraine since from February 24, 2022.

Video: 72nd separate mechanized brigade