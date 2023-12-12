Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 9 Out Of 15 Shahed Uavs Overnight Tuesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 12, 2023, Russian forces again attacked Ukraine with Shahed UAVs launched from occupied Crimea, this time - from the area of Balaklava.

"A total of 15 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs were launched, nine of which were destroyed in different regions across Ukraine by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces," the post says.

In addition, on the evening of December 11, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command East intercepted two Kh-59 guided missiles over Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the threat of several groups of Shahed-type combat drones launched from Crimea.