Turkish Ambassador Honors Memory Of Azerbaijan's Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. With deep respect and reverence, we honor the bright memory of the great leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Those who dedicated their lives to the nation and fellowship always live in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace!" he said.

