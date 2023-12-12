               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Ambassador Honors Memory Of Azerbaijan's Great Leader Heydar Aliyev


12/12/2023 1:08:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. With deep respect and reverence, we honor the bright memory of the great leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Those who dedicated their lives to the nation and fellowship always live in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace!" he said.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN12122023000187011040ID1107575822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search