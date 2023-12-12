Turkish Ambassador Honors Memory Of Azerbaijan's Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. With deep
respect and reverence, we honor the bright memory of the great
leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Turkish Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi said on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Those who dedicated their lives to the nation and fellowship
always live in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace!" he
said.
