Iranian Currency Rates For December 12

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 12, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies grew in price and 27 declined, compared to December 11. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,136 rials

Currency Rial on December 12 Rial on December 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,704 52,702 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,754 47,731 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,999 4,012 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,829 3,851 1 Danish krone DKK 6,054 6,065 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,116 135,789 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,779 14,796 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,683 28,969 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,381 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,952 30,915 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,697 25,711 1 South African rand ZAR 2,198 2,217 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,449 1,455 1 Russian ruble RUB 461 458 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,560 27,668 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,223 31,294 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,165 38,229 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,283 1,286 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,465 31,450 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,679 8,691 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,863 5,871 100 Thai baths THB 117,405 118,369 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,979 9,006 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,831 31,886 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,136 45,223 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,160 9,166 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,731 15,734 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,683 2,710 1 Afghan afghani AFN 607 607 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,617 75,735 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,842 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 458,963 rials and the price of $1 is 427,071 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 417,239 rials, and the price of $1 is 388,246 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

