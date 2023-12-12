Registration Now Open For MIT-WPU's 13Th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 11th November 2023: MIT-World Peace University (WPU), is thrilled to announce the opening of registrations for the highly anticipated 13th Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS). Scheduled to take place at the MIT-WPU campus in Kothrud, Pune from January 10th to 12th, 2024, this three-day conclave, also known as the Indian Student Parliament, is a unique initiative aimed at enlightening youth about democracy from diverse perspectives.



The Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) is a must-attend event for politically and socially active students, drawing participants from 250,000+ colleges and 400 universities. It's a platform fostering democratic awareness and offering valuable insights, especially for those preparing for civil service exam interviews through engaging discussions and interactive sessions, expanding perspectives beyond traditional academic settings.



Prospective participants can secure their spot by registering at the official website, , and completing the registration with a nominal fee. This three-day event not only provides a one of its kind networking platform for youth passionate about civic engagement but also facilitates connections with like-minded peers, experts, and leaders spanning diverse fields. Confirmed speakers for this year include Dr. Vikram Sampat ji, Adv. Abha Singh ji, Shri. Imran Pratapgarhi, Swami Mukundananda ji, Shri. M. Venkaiah Naidu ji, Smt. Khushbu Sundar ji. Attending this event ensures active involvement and participation in discussions covering both national and global issues.



Event Details:



Date: 10th, 11th, and 12th January 2024



Location: MIT-World Peace University, Kothrud, Pune



Registration link:



Registration Fees:



· 499 for MIT students



· 999 for students from other institutions



· 1499 for non-students



What to expect:



1) Inspiring keynote speakers - Prepare to be inspired by renowned speakers from various fields including academics, politics, media, entertainment, spirituality, corporate and many more. Their stories and insights will ignite your passion and drive for change.



2) Informative workshops/discussions - Dive deep into critical issues surrounding national and global issues.



3) Networking opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals, experts, and leaders across diverse fields. Share your experiences, learn from others, and form collaborations that can help drive lasting change.



4) Empowerment: Learn how your voice and actions can make a significant impact. Get the leadership training to pursue careers in politics and government.



Why attend?



The BCS platform has captured the imagination and conscience of thousands of spirited young people and brought them together for a common goal: to strengthen the foundations of Bharatiya democracy. Every year, 10 to 12,000 politically and socially active higher education students from approximately 450 universities in 29 Bharatiya states attend this annual national conclave. A diverse range of political leaders, engaging thinkers, intellectual giants, industrial leaders, and youth icons of national and international renown provide students with context, analysis, courage, insight, and perspective to dream bigger, see clearer, and speak louder.



*Disclaimer: Indian Student Parliament (Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad) is an independent, apolitical platform which is not in any way affiliated to any national or regional political party or media house in India or overseas.





About MIT-WPU



With a rich legacy of 40 years in fostering world-class academic excellence and over 1,00,000+ alumni across the globe, MIT-WPU is one of the premier institutions of higher learning in India that offers over 150 programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD levels. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 65 acres, MIT-WPU is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. Over 8,000 students enrol every year for different courses, across the 11+ Schools & 30+ departments of MIT-WPU.

