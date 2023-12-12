Israeli Airstrike In Rafah, Gaza Claims Lives Of 12 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- An Israeli airstrike on a residential house in Rafah, situated in the southern region of the Gaza Strip, early Tuesday, resulted in the loss of 12 Palestinian lives and left many others wounded.Medical sources confirmed the deaths, revealing that among the 12 deceased were six children. The airstrike, attributed to Israeli occupation forces, specifically targeted a residence belonging to the Harb family in the Zahra neighborhood, escalating tensions in the already strife-torn area.Simultaneous with the assault, Israeli forces deployed flares into Gaza's skies, marking a coordinated attack on various regions within the Strip. The artillery bombardment struck fiercely at Jabalia in northern Gaza and Khan Yunis in the southern area.These dire incidents mark the 67th day of the ongoing war on Gaza, characterized by heightened clashes and mounting international apprehension regarding the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Strip.The Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed the death toll from the conflict since its inception, surpassing 18,205 individuals. This figure includes 7,739 children and 4,885 women. Additionally, the number of wounded individuals has surged past 49,645, underscoring the urgent need for humanitarian intervention.