Hospitals In Gaza Under Siege, Struggle Persists For Trapped Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Dec. 12 (Petra) -- Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, northern Gaza, remains under siege for the sixth consecutive day by Israeli forces and tanks, trapping an estimated 250 doctors, patients, and their families, according to a recent report by the United Nations.The report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) highlighted the dire situation in Gaza's healthcare infrastructure. Of the 36 hospitals in the Strip, only 13 are partially operational, struggling to provide services amid severe limitations.Critical shortages in supplies and fuel plague the two main hospitals in southern Gaza, which are operating at triple their capacity. The occupancy rate in internal patient wards reaches 206%, while intensive care units are overwhelmed at 250% capacity. These medical facilities also serve as shelters for numerous displaced individuals.The ongoing conflict has resulted in repeated shelling targeting Al-Belh and Al-Amal Hospitals in Khan Younis, obstructing the arrival of critically injured patients. Despite being among the 12 hospitals in the south, these medical centers continue to function at reduced capacity.Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry expressed concerns over the evacuation of injured Palestinians for treatment outside Gaza. Only 1% of those injured in the conflict have been evacuated through the Rafah border crossing, accounting for just over 400 individuals. Shockingly, an additional 8,000 out of 40,000 injured individuals urgently require medical intervention.The process of obtaining security approvals for the injured from Israeli authorities, as highlighted by the UN report, spans one to three days. During this waiting period, patients' conditions may deteriorate, raising alarming concerns about the delay's potential fatalities.