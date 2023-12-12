QFFD Director-General Meets Foreign Minister Of Costa Rica

Director General of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) H E Khalifa bin Jassem Al Kuwari met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Costa H E Rica Arnoldo Andre Tinoco. During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the 21st edition of Doha Forum 2023, topics of mutual interest were discussed.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.