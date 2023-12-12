Delhi Police Arrest Man Involved In 13 Cheating Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) With the arrest of a 24-year-old man, the Delhi Police have solved 13 cases in which the accused allegedly deceived individuals posing as an intermediary for jewellery exchanges, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Suraj, a resident of Anand Parbat.

According to police, on December 8 an FIR was registered in the Punjabi Bagh police station wherein the complainant stated that two persons allured her to exchange her gold earring, nose pin and locket jewellery on the pretext of the packet of currency (Rs one lakh) and cheated her.

During the investigation, a police team examined the place of occurrence as well analysed CCTV footage at nearby place of the incident and adjacent areas.

“On analysis in one CCTV two accused persons were seen clearly and one of them was identified as a resident of Madipur. On the instance of CCTV footage the team apprehended one accused Suraj,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

During inquiry, he admitted that he along with his one companion Akash alias Prince, a resident of Ragubir Nagar Delhi, committed the crime.

“Raid is also being conducted to apprehend his co-accused,” the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/dpb