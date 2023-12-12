Roccstar Wireless Launches Celebrity-Backed Wireless Network Redefining Connectivity Norms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roccstar Wireless offers affordable plans starting at $9.99.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned 10-time Grammy-nominated music producer Leon "Roccstar" Youngblood Jr. has entered the tech arena with the official launch of Roccstar Wireless , a wireless network set to disrupt industry norms with affordable plans and the backing of A-list celebrities.Youngblood, recognized for creating hits for artists like Chris Brown, Post Malone, Usher, Rita Ora, Fergie, Prince Royce, Kendrick Lamar, J.Lo, and Melissa Etheridge, brings his industry expertise to the forefront of Roccstar Wireless. The wireless network, founded by Darius Allen, offers plans starting at an enticing $9.99, with unlimited talk, text, and data plans beginning at $19.99. What distinguishes Roccstar Wireless is its endorsement by a cadre of musical luminaries.Darius Allen is the co-founder of Roccstar. He is also the visionary behind the world's first Dual-screen smartphone , the Siam 7x, which positions the company at the intersection of technological innovation and connectivity. Launched in December 2015, the Siam 7x laid the foundation for Roccstar's commitment to pairing cutting-edge technologies with accessible wireless solutions.Roccstar (Leon Youngblood Jr.) shared his excitement about the venture, stating, "If you think Mint Mobile had substantial growth, get ready because we have real celebrities supporting Roccstar Wireless. We're not just providing a service but fostering a movement."Darius Allen emphasizes the widespread accessibility of Roccstar Wireless, with over 2000 distribution locations strategically placed across all 50 states. The ease ensures that affordable wireless service is easily accessible to users nationwide.The wireless plans offered by Roccstar Wireless include a comprehensive array of features:- 40GB of 5G+4G LTE Data- Unlimited Nationwide Talk & Text- Unlimited Talk and text to 90+ Intl. Destinations- Unlimited Talk and text in Mexico and Canada*- Mobile Hotspot Capable of up to 10GB- Free Unlimited Nationwide Talk, Text & Data*- Free Unlimited Talk & Text to 80+ Intl. Destinations- Free Wi-Fi Calling- Free 3-in-1 SIM CardWatch the intro video of RoccStar Wireless on YouTube:According to Leon "Roccstar" Youngblood Jr., "We're not just establishing a network. We're redefining connectivity norms. Real celebrities, value, and affordability-welcome to Roccstar Wireless."Roccstar Wireless invites individuals to explore the contents of their plans, promising an unparalleled experience in wireless connectivity that combines industry expertise, affordability, and the support of music industry titans.For any media or commercial inquiries, users can visit the official website .For updates, follow Roccstar Wireless on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook @roccstarwireless.About Company:Roccstar Wireless, co-founded by Grammy-nominated producer Leon "Roccstar" Youngblood Jr. and smartphone innovator Darius Allen, is redefining wireless connectivity with accessible plans endorsed by A-list celebrities.

