Pilates Teacher-Turned-Author DK Ciccone Releases “You're Meant To Move”

Boston-based studio owner shares her own story of moving through chronic pain to help others

BOSTON, MA, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pilates instructor and movement educator DK Ciccone's personal experience of recurring low back and hip pain led her to build a career helping others retrain their brains to navigate chronic pain and live more freely through movement.The common struggle with chronic musculoskeletal pain and the inadequacies of the healthcare system to address it, particularly in women, is the central thesis of the book, which guides readers through a 14-week program to manage and understand their pain better.According to the International Association for the Study of Pain, chronic pain affects a higher proportion of women than men globally, yet women are less likely to receive treatment. Women are more likely to report recurrent pain, more severe pain and longer lasting pain than men, and with conditions like fibromyalgia, 80-90% of cases are women.“I initially trained with DK because I have MS and had read about the benefits of Pilates for strength and balance,” said Monica, a longtime client who plans to purchase the book.“However, after I had an accident in the bathtub, I became essentially an invalid on a walker, needing to relearn moving overall. Physical therapy helped, but what I found even more helpful were regular sessions with DK. She persisted, showing me how to put one foot in front of the other. She has become an ad hoc expert in MS - enough to know what exercises and strategies will benefit me. She is patient and thorough.”In the book, Ciccone explores one's beliefs and internal narratives about pain, recounting personal experiences to illustrate how fears and beliefs about pain can limit mobility and perpetuate suffering. The brain's role in pain perception is explained, emphasizing that pain is real, but it is rooted in the brain's responses. Readers are invited to excavate their beliefs about pain and to recognize how these beliefs affect their choices as well as the interconnection between physical and mental health.To purchase the book, visit movementremedies or look for it on Amazon .ABOUT DK CICCONEDK Ciccone is a comprehensively certified Pilates instructor (Balanced Body, NPCP) who helps people in pain improve strength, mobility and well-being in a weight-neutral environment. Growing up a dancer to musician parents, DK discovered mat Pilates in 2007 as a means of rehabilitation following a disc herniation, and it became central to her own chronic pain management. Today, DK's passion is writing and speaking about movement education and facilitating transformation through movement in others through her company and Boston-based studio, Movement Remedies .“You're Meant to Move” is her first book.

